Inachord will be performing a range of popular classics and contemporary songs.Photo supplied

Vibrant harmonies will be in store when Inachord Singers and guest artist John Darke present a concert at Katikati on November 13.

Inachord will be performing a range of popular classics and contemporary songs. The group of about 30 women singers is based in Tauranga and performs at fundraising and charitable events and concerts, under the musical direction of Andrew Braid.

Appearing with Inachord at the Katikati concert will be guest vocalist John Darke. He is a Tauranga interior designer and long-time singing enthusiast who is in demand to entertain at celebrations, functions and funerals.

Like many events around the country, the 2021 Inachord Katikati concert became a last-minute Covid cancellation.

Since resuming rehearsals this year, the group has put together a programme of performances that began with a combined concert with the New Zealand Male Choir in Tauranga in early October.

The 2022 programme will conclude with Inachord leading the December 11 Christmas carols event on the Tauranga waterfront.

Inachord's Katikati concert will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Mulgan St, at 3.30pm on Sunday, November 13. Tickets are $10 at the door, cash only.

Inachord Singers meet weekly at Bethlehem, Tauranga, and enjoy the opportunity to share their music whenever possible in the community. New members are welcome.