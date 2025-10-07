“This tournament week represents a massive opportunity for young players to showcase their talent and to rub shoulders with our current Black Ferns and All Blacks sevens players and coaches.
“It’s an important step in our high-performance sevens pathway.”
Members of the current Bay of Plenty Steamers team have appeared in the Ignite7 tournament previously: Loose forward Veveni Lasaqa played in the tournament in 2019, and NRL grand finalist William Warbrick, who attended Rotorua Boys’ High School, and competed in the 2018 Ignite7 tournament.
This led to an All Blacks sevens selection for Warbrick, who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Current Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes and recent All Black halfback Kyle Preston were also among the 2019 Ignite alumni.
New Zealand Rugby head of women’s high performance Hannah Porter said there was “incredible talent coming through in the women’s game”.
“We expect some stars will emerge quickly, but crucially, this will also give us a chance to look further ahead at the athletes we believe can be ready for LA 2028 and build competition among a wider group of players.”
News of Ignite 7’s return is among several large-scale sporting events announced for the Bay of Plenty region.