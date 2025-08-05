Tauranga will host the World Triathlon Championship Final in 2028, it was announced today.
The three-year partnership deal with World Triathlon includes Tauranga hosting a World Triathlon Cup in 2026, a World Triathlon Championship Series race in 2027, and the World Triathlon Championship Series Grand Final, Age Group WorldChampionship, and Paratriathlon World Championships in November 2028.
Triathlon New Zealand made the announcement in Tauranga this morning alongside the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Tauranga City Council and World Triathlon.
Triathlon New Zealand chief executive and World Triathlon executive board director, Pete de Wet, said it was a momentous day for Triathlon in New Zealand.
“And for our elite athletes, who campaign for so much of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, the chance to race at home in front of their family, friends and fellow New Zealanders will be truly special.
“My wish is that all New Zealanders, regardless of ability, get involved in triathlon over the next few years, and when the time comes, welcome the world to our shores, with open arms.”
“Over the three years, the events are expected to attract more than 6000 international visitors, generating 100,000 international visitor nights and $25 million in tourism visitor spend.
“We’re proud to be able to bring these international sporting events to New Zealand through the Major Events Fund, supporting high-performance sport, driving more sport tourism, and showcasing our country on the world stage,” Upston said.
The Government is investing $2.65 million from the Major Events Fund to support Tri NZ to host three events: the World Triathlon World Cup 2026, the World Triathlon Championship Series in 2027 and the World Triathlon Championship Final 2028.
“Major sporting events like these attract an international following from athletes and sport enthusiasts alike,” Upston said.
“A comparable event like The Ironman 70.3 World Championship held last year in Taupō surpassed all expectations, attracting about 15,000 international visitors and generating $23 million in visitor spending in the region and $50 million nationwide.”
Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale, who was at this morning’s announcement at Trinity Wharf, said securing the World Triathlon events was a landmark achievement for Tauranga.
“Tauranga already boasts a proud triathlon heritage, with annual events such as the Mount Festival of Multisport, the Tinman Triathlon and the Surfbreaker Triathlon delivering strong community engagement and economic benefits.
“Hosting three of the sport’s most prestigious international events will build on that momentum and elevate our city to the world stage,” Drysdale said.
“Across all three events, the city is projected to welcome thousands of international and domestic visitors, who will generate significant visitor nights and bring in approximately $11m in visitor spend to the Tauranga economy.”
World Triathlon president Antonio Arimany said he was excited about triathlon’s biggest event returning to a country with a “rich and proud heritage in the sport”, having previously hosted the pinnacle event in the sport in Queenstown in 2003 and Auckland in 2012.
“After Auckland many years ago, we are coming back to New Zealand to celebrate the biggest event we have in our sport.
Precise dates and details for the Tauranga-hosted World Triathlon Cup in 2026, World Triathlon Championship Series race in 2027, and the World Triathlon Championship Series Grand Final, Age Group World Championship, and Paratriathlon World Championships in November 2028 will be revealed in the weeks and months ahead.
Events will take place in Tauranga, with coastal setting and surrounds showcased to the world over three years of racing. The events will be streamed, broadcast and promoted globally.
These events are expected to attract thousands of athletes, supporters, and spectators over the three–year cycle (with 4500 total athletes expected for World Triathlon Championship Final in 2028 alone).
Alongside the sporting events, the World Triathlon Congress in 2028 will bring more than 160 international delegates to Tauranga, offering economic benefits for the region’s business, convention and accommodation sectors.
The events will offer volunteer and employment opportunities.