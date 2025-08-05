Advertisement
Triathlon: Tauranga secures 2028 World Triathlon Championship Final as part of three-year partnership

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read

Tauranga will host the 2028 World Triathlon Championship Final. Pictured is New Zealand triathlete Hayden Wilde. Photos / Photosport, NZME

Tauranga will host the World Triathlon Championship Final in 2028, it was announced today.

The three-year partnership deal with World Triathlon includes Tauranga hosting a World Triathlon Cup in 2026, a World Triathlon Championship Series race in 2027, and the World Triathlon Championship Series Grand Final, Age Group World

