Tauranga was today confirmed as host city of the 2028 World Triathlon Championship Final in a three-year partnership with World Triathlon.

“After an absence of 16 years, the World Triathlon Championship Series final will be returning to our shores in 2028 and we couldn’t be prouder.

“Triathlon has such a rich heritage in Aotearoa New Zealand and we are excited to be adding to that history over the next three years.

De Wet said the country’s age group athletes were loved around the world for their unique “Kiwiana approach”.

“I am so pleased for all those that are dedicated to attending World Championship events around the world, that they will finally have the chance to do this at home, in Tauranga, in 2028.

“And for our elite athletes, who campaign for so much of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, the chance to race at home in front of their family, friends and fellow New Zealanders will be truly special.

“My wish is that all New Zealanders, regardless of ability, get involved in triathlon over the next few years, and when the time comes, welcome the world to our shores, with open arms.”

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said these events would give a major boost to the economy.

“Over the three years, the events are expected to attract more than 6000 international visitors, generating 100,000 international visitor nights and $25 million in tourism visitor spend.

Hayden Wilde pictured earlier this year. Photo / Connull Lang

“We’re proud to be able to bring these international sporting events to New Zealand through the Major Events Fund, supporting high-performance sport, driving more sport tourism, and showcasing our country on the world stage,” Upston said.

The Government is investing $2.65 million from the Major Events Fund to support Tri NZ to host three events: the World Triathlon World Cup 2026, the World Triathlon Championship Series in 2027 and the World Triathlon Championship Final 2028.

“Major sporting events like these attract an international following from athletes and sport enthusiasts alike,” Upston said.

“A comparable event like The Ironman 70.3 World Championship held last year in Taupō surpassed all expectations, attracting about 15,000 international visitors and generating $23 million in visitor spending in the region and $50 million nationwide.”

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale, who was at this morning’s announcement at Trinity Wharf, said securing the World Triathlon events was a landmark achievement for Tauranga.

“Tauranga already boasts a proud triathlon heritage, with annual events such as the Mount Festival of Multisport, the Tinman Triathlon and the Surfbreaker Triathlon delivering strong community engagement and economic benefits.

“Hosting three of the sport’s most prestigious international events will build on that momentum and elevate our city to the world stage,” Drysdale said.

“Across all three events, the city is projected to welcome thousands of international and domestic visitors, who will generate significant visitor nights and bring in approximately $11m in visitor spend to the Tauranga economy.”

World Triathlon president Antonio Arimany said he was excited about triathlon’s biggest event returning to a country with a “rich and proud heritage in the sport”, having previously hosted the pinnacle event in the sport in Queenstown in 2003 and Auckland in 2012.

“After Auckland many years ago, we are coming back to New Zealand to celebrate the biggest event we have in our sport.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all there”

