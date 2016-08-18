IN THE RUN: Terry Leaming aka Hori BOP getting ready for his mayoral campaign. PHOTO/GEORGE NOVAK

IN THE RUN: Terry Leaming aka Hori BOP getting ready for his mayoral campaign. PHOTO/GEORGE NOVAK

"Shaking the cage" is Hori 'Bop' Leaming's strategy in his run for the Tauranga mayoralty race

Leaming, who is also standing as a councillor in the Te Papa - Welcome Bay ward in this year's local government elections, estimated it was his fifth time running for mayor, but first time running for council.

"I'm serious about getting on as a councillor," he said.

He had always tried to work for Tauranga from the outside, but had become frustrated with roading issues in the area.

"Put me on for three years - if I'm no good, chuck me out," he said.

The three main issues he would be campaigning on would be roading, safety and security and the civic heart, with a stadium for Tauranga.

Leaming said he would fix the issues on 15th Avenue and Turret Rd, which could "stall if someone doesn't shake the cage.'

"It's been so hard getting that road for our community," he said.

He said making sure streetlights were working was an important issue in terms of city safety.

The civic heart project was a "golden opportunity" for the city.

"Now you're talking Hori language," he said. "You need to do artistic, flamboyant. Tauranga has a blank canvas."

He suggested rather than building the proposed new council building on "prime land", they should build on the Harrington St carpark.

"I say to Tauranga City, let's think of the future."

He wanted to give visitors to Tauranga "something to marvel at".

"Architects build buildings, but a community builds a city."

"There must be a Maori Hundertwasser," Leaming said.

Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser was the designer of the famous Kawakawa toilets.

Leaming also wanted to link the domain to the CBD, with modifications to the domain to create a stadium.

He supported the proposed museum, as the community had already voiced their desire to build one, Leaming said.

If he was elected as mayor his preferred choice as deputy would be councillor John Robson.

"He's totally different to me. He's got his feet on the ground, the anchor and chain on my leg."

"We'd be a great combo."