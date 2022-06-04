Voyager 2021 media awards
Helicopter called to serious crash on State Highway 2, Karangahake

A helicopter has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike on State Highway 2, Karangahake.

A St John media spokeswoman said it was unclear at this stage how many people were injured and what their injury status was.

She said a helicopter and two ambulance vehicles were called to the scene.

Police were notified of the crash just after 1pm and said one person was reportedly seriously injured.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand trucks are also on the scene to assist police and St John, a spokesman said.

