Heavy rain watch in force for Bay of Plenty and Gisborne

Heavy rain watch in force for parts of Bay of Plenty and Gisborne. Photo / NZME

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

MetService said a trough of low pressure was forecast to bring a period of heavy rain

to North Island near the East Cape during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain was expected to fall in the Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay with a heavy rain watch now in force for these areas.

People are being advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous, MetService said.

Meanwhile, Metservice also said a front, preceded by moist northerlies, moves northeastwards over the South Island last night was expected to weaken as it crossed central New Zealand today.

The front was expected to bring further periods of heavy rain to northern Westland and southern Buller where heavy rain warnings and watches remained in force, the service said.