Stuart Nash MP and Toby Adams, Mayor Hauraki District, officially opened the new riverside pontoons and boardwalk at the Paeroa Historical Maritime Park recently. Photo / Supplied

Hauraki District Council, together with Waihi i-SITE and Paeroa Information Hub, will host an event for local tourism and hospitality providers at the Paeroa Historical Maritime Park on Monday November 7 from 9 am - 11 am, to focus on collaborative opportunities for the district this summer.

Mayor Toby Adams appreciates that many of these businesses have experienced big challenges over the past few years and haven't had the opportunity to meet for some time.

"This networking event is the chance to build excitement together about the opportunities of the coming summer, especially with the return of international visitors."

Guest speakers Paul Yeo, Industry Relations Manager from Tourism New Zealand and GM from Destination Hauraki Coromandel, Hadley Dryden, will share insights into what to expect this summer and the tourism campaigns and initiatives available.

"Visitors will be looking to engage with our stunning landscapes, rich stories and friendly people. We have a really good opportunity to be great hosts and to send them away with lasting memories of our area," said Waihi i-SITE GM, Eddie Morrow.

Dryden said that Destination Hauraki Coromandel anticipate a strong domestic summer and there have been solid bookings from the international market already.

"Pre-Covid, the district's visitor spend was sitting at a peak of $90.7m which has since dropped to $77.2m in 2021. We want to support our tourism operators to regain these losses. There's a feeling of 'making up for lost time', so getting our businesses together to spark collaboration for bespoke experiences that tell our unique stories is the goal" said Mayor Adams.

To register for this "Get ready for summer" event on Monday November 7 at the Paeroa Historical Maritime Park from 9 am – 11 am, email tourism@haurak-idc.govt.nz.