Hauraki Coromandel Sports results

Junior B strokeplay leader Frank O'Neil closely follows his shot onto the sixth green. Photo / Don Mackay

The second round of the Whangamatā Golf Club men’s strokeplay championship was played on Easter Saturday, 8 April 2023.

Things are still pretty tight at the top of the leaderboards. The Junior B leader is still the underrated Frank O’Neil with a four-stroke lead over huge improver Terry Heaney. In the second round on Saturday, Terry shot 87 to improve by 29 strokes on his first round of 116.

The playing-through junior champion Verne Russel is one stroke ahead of his comrade Tom Horsburgh. Behind them is a pack of players, Malcom Burt, Rod Vause and Kirtis McNaughten hovering within striking range.

Junior leaderboard: Verne Russell 169, Tom Horsburgh 170, Malcolm Burt 172, Rod Vause 173 and Kirtis McNaughten 175.

In the Intermediate division, Steve Goddard with an excellent second round of 73 has crept ahead of Bernie Sedon by two strokes.

Intermediate leaderboard: Steve Goddard 150, Bernie Sedon 152, John Fleetwood 157 Leslie Ryan and Kev Flower 158.

Hunter Ussher has had his lead in the Senior division cut to one stroke by Andrew Priestley, who fired a superb second round of 66.

Senior leaderboard: Hunter Ussher 138, Andrew Priestley 139, Bryan Grafas 144, Josh Alderton 148, Allan Smith and Michael Wickham 148.

Don Mackay

Waihī Golf

MONDAY VETS: The first of four rounds of the Vets’ annual net medal competition was played last week, with 47 players competing. The leading player in this first round was Karen Lee with a fine 69 net, while Brian Baynes, Tim Parish, and Jane Wordley were one shot back on 70. Well done to Jane as it was her first time at Vets. Bruce Rutter and Rae Brown had 71, with Viv Lilley, Ross Fitness, and Rob Morrison all coming in with 72 net.

TUESDAY NINE HOLE SECTION: A stunning autumn day welcomed 30 players (including some new members to the section) to a putting and net haggle competition. Judith Dee with 16 putts won the putting competition, with Tukatara Tanggila and Val McLoughlin next with 18 putts. Jenni Mora won the net haggle competition with 33 net, Glen Bennett and Helen Brady was next with 34, followed by John Vautier and Val McLoughlin with 35. Well done to the nine-hole Pennants team who gained third place overall.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The ladies played Homelinks round 1 net competition, and some good scoring saw Jacquie Bain head the field with 66, with Annette Hetherington next with 68. They were followed by Kristine Gascoigne (70), Karen Lee and Carol Leary (both 71), Sally Grindlay (72) and Adele Gunning (73). Annette Hetherington scored the only two on hole 15.

THURSDAY MEN: Good-sized fields contested the Thursday haggles in ideal conditions. In the morning haggle, Division 1, Vince Jones was top with 40 points, while at last Ted Murray showed some form with 38. Francis Gascoigne and Brian Baynes both had 36. In Division 2, Tom Rowbotham had a dream round with 42 points (and also took out the jackpot!), while next was David Ashton with 40 points, followed by Rodger Bagshaw with 39. Peter Hewitt, Graham O’Dwyer, and Jock Stronach all had 38 points. In the afternoon haggle, Wayne Brierly showed a clean pair of heels to the field with 43 points. He was followed by David Morris, Frank Van Hattum, Peter Spiers, Graham Curd, and Graeme Culton all with 39 points.

EASTER SATURDAY: With very good weather, and a very busy course for the holiday weekend, a mixed stableford haggle was held in the morning on Easter Saturday. A field of 48 players entered, and the winning score was 39 points, achieved by both Bill Linn and Rodger Bagshaw. Next, all with 38 points, were Eddie Bruce, Phillip Wordley, and Jackie Robson, with Bob Hoggard and Kaylene Croker both having 37. Earl Hoskins and Karen Roche both had 36s. An afternoon haggle was held, and Glenn Te Wake and Terry Gerbich both scored 41 Stableford points, while close behind was Malcolm Coldicutt (40). Chris Hale (37), and John Burns (36) were next.

Rodger Bagshaw

Chunky Challenge Summer shootout. The winner was Mark Mora (centre) with Alex Standfield (left) second and Harison Madsen (right) third. Photo / Kaylene Croker

Thames Valley Club Rugby

Club rugby in the area took a break over Easter but is back this weekend for round three of the HG Leach Senior A, Silcock Shield.

This week’s fixtures include plenty of live local rugby action around Thames Valley and the Coromandel this Saturday 15 April. Top of the Senior A table clash sees Te Aroha play Hauraki North.

HG Leach Senior A, Silcock Shield, home team named first, all 2.35 kickoffs.

Waihou v Thames, Te Aroha Cobras v Hauraki North, Waihī Athletic v Paeroa and Mercury Bay v Whangamatā. Senior B Te Aroha Cobras v Hauraki North 1 pm kick off, Tairua v Ngātea and Coromandel v Whangamatā.

Don Mackay