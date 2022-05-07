Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

'She is my amazing mum and I love her': Mums and their firstborns celebrate their bond

11 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

KEY POINTS:

  • "Kāore he aroha nui atu i te aroha o te māmā ki tāna tamaiti mātāmua (there's no love greater than that of a mother for her firstborn)," says widow and stroke survivor Colleen Walters, whose

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.