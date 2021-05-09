Greerton's median house price for all homes in the year to March was $610,000 compared to $800,000 for Tauranga City.
The smaller 70sq m townhouses feature open plan ground floor living with courtyards and allocated parking, with two double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. With the housing demand and shortage of stock, Graham said it was good to have affordable options for those struggling to get into the market.
"We're really excited about this project."
Developer and TYBI director Shannon Moyle said he bought the 2400sq m site earlier this year in a bid to make a more affordable price-point for buyers in the area.
Moyle said he was working within the council's new plans for higher-density housing to be able to achieve that.
He put the demand down to the region's housing shortage and buying off the plans becoming more popular.
Greerton Village Community Association manager Sally Benning said more housing was needed in the area.
"Opposite the racecourse, not on it will be a big plus," she said.