The Pathlab clinic in Greerton will be open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.30pm. Photo / Alex Cairns

A pathology service provider in Greerton has re-opened after being closed for nearly a year due to staffing shortages.

The Pathlab clinic in Greerton re-opened yesterday and will be open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Mount Maunganui clinic, which has been closed since September, will re-open on June 6.

In September, the Bay of Plenty Times reported Pathlab had temporarily closed those two of its eight clinics in the Western Bay of Plenty due to a “significant” staffing shortage.

In January, Local Democracy Reporting reported people had been waiting more than an hour for tests at Pathlab clinics.

Pathlab chief executive Dianne McQueen said the Greerton clinic had been closed since the end of April 2022, the Mount Maunganui clinic since September 2022 and the Otūmoetai clinic since November 2021.

Asked what had led to the Greerton clinic re-opening, McQueen said it would start re-opening its facilities as soon as new recruits had been trained.

“We are looking forward to wait times [returning] to normal, pre-Covid levels at our central Tauranga facilities, Cameron Rd and 2nd Ave.”

McQueen said it had recruited and was currently working through the required three-month training programme for staffing to enable the re-opening of the Mount Maunganui facility.

“A re-opening date of Otūmoetai continues to be considered, based on recruitment and then training.”

McQueen apologised for any inconvenience caused to its patients over this time.

“We sincerely thank the community for your patience and support over the past year, and are most pleased to finally be in a position to start resuming business as usual.”

The Otūmoetai clinic was closed in November 2021 due to staffing shortages. Photo / George Novak

McQueen also advised the Whakatāne clinic would resume its usual hours from April 17. The Katikati clinic would return to being open five days a week from May 8 and the Te Puke clinic from May 29.

Considerations were under way for the re-opening of the Otūmoetai clinic, once three more staff members had been employed and trained, McQueen said.

The Bay of Plenty Times reported in November 2021 the Otūmoetai clinic was closed due to staff shortages incurred by the Government mandate of having all healthcare workers fully vaccinated by November 15, 2021.

In September 2022, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced all Government vaccine mandates would end on September 26.