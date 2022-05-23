Brett Gander is bringing Brett's Goalkeeping Clinic to Te Puke.

As a football team's last line of defence, playing in goal isn't for everyone.

But for some, all it takes to enjoy playing in the position is a little confidence.

It's that confidence that Brett Gander hopes those who attend Brett's Goalkeeping Clinic will take with them when they leave.

Brett is to hold Sunday sessions in Te Puke over the next two weekends at the invitation of Te Puke Junior Football Club.

Committee member Rowena Crowley says her son, Jayden, went to one of Brett's Tauranga clinics.

"He thoroughly enjoyed it, so I contacted Brett and asked if he could come over and do a couple of lessons for the boys and girls here," says Rowena.

She says not everyone likes playing in goal.

"My son enjoys it, but it's not everybody's cup of tea - most people want to be a striker.

But this is to encourage them to give it a go and to give them some skills."

Brett says with three coaches on the day it will be possible to offer some goalkeeping instruction for the younger players and skills-based sessions for the older ones.

He says it's a position where confidence is needed.

"We've seen it time and time again. A little bit of skill gives them a huge amount of confidence and they only have to make one or two saves and everyone cheers for them and they feel like they are part of the game again."

His style is to make the sessions fun.

"It's got to be otherwise they will switch off, so we try to keep them engaged.

"You can't make it too far advanced for the child you are coaching and with three coaches, we are always able to do that, so we have the option with a kid who maybe needs a little bit more work to have a coach who can take them on one side, and support them in whatever way that we can."

The sessions will be on May 29 and June 5 at Centennial Park.

"It showcases us a little bit to Te Puke for them to see what we've got, how we work and what we can do and hopefully, we can upskill the keepers and give them a bit more confidence. Hopefully, we will come away with them being happy and being keen on doing it again next year. In the meantime, we will continue to run regular sessions at Waipuna [Park, Welcome Bay]."

The club runs First Kicks sessions for under-7s, has graded teams from eighth to 13th grade, and an under-13 girls team.