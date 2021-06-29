Fusion of friendship for Thames

Fusion Thames members Jaini Logan Ranay, Sue Lewis-O'Halloran, Ruena Singh and Eve Hemming. Photo / HC Post

Eve Hemming's time in Thames may have been relatively fleeting compared to some in the town, but she'll be leaving behind a legacy.

The psychologist founded Kiwi Fusion, which brings together women of all ages who hail from countries and areas far and wide, having made Thames and surrounds their home.

The women share resources, interests and experiences, and embrace one another's cultures, making friends along they way.

There are 35 women joining the Fusion events and that number is growing.

"It's been really exciting," says Eve. "It's not like people have to cooks or gardeners or writers or artists. It's a diverse cultural group of all ages and stages and it works."

Each gathering has a different theme, with the next likely to involve music and dance.

Today the group meet to share food, with the members gathering at St Georges Parish Hall from 5.30pm-7pm to celebrate their individual cultures' food.

All are welcome.

Eve said when she arrived in Thames about seven years ago she was feeling a bit lost because she did not know anyone, and she walked down the street and started noticing the cultural diversity of the town.

"I saw all the eateries, there was an Italian, Turkish, Thai, Indian, Japanese and then walked into a bakery where the owners were Vietnamese.

"It's a very multi-cultural retail offering in this town. They all add so much flavour to the town."

Members include Canadians, Swiss, Hong Kong Chinese, Japanese, Indian, South African, Filipino, German, American, South American, English, Sri Lankan and Zimbabwean.

The group is non-political. "We want to embrace our strengths and support one another."

But it is also a powerful platform allowing women's voices to be heard.

"The whole thing is to have an insight and sensitivity to how other cultures operate. It's also empowering - it's a powerful platform allowing women's voices to be heard."

Eve, who has a daughter and grandchildren in Auckland, is repatriating back to South Africa with her husband Anthony and dog Paddywag, to give their other grandchildren some of their time, saying she's missing "those 3D hugs and meals together".

• Email the group at kiwifusionthames@gmail.com