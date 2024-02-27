Jeff Bradey wins the adult heaviest snapper.

Salty sea captains told their tales of big fish at the Katikati Fishing Competition’s weigh-in.

The annual competition was an “awesome” day out complete with plenty of yarns told at Saturday’s weigh-in. The kids were treated to lolly scrambles too.

The event is in its 22nd year and is a fundraiser for Katikati Fire Brigade, hosted by Fire Up Sports.

It’s a day aimed at young anglers and families.

“We want to push that the event is actually fun, not super serious like some competitions are. There’s an emphasis on kids being involved,” says Fire Up Sports owner, and show organiser Mike Innes.

Anglers fished from the shore or boats between Mount Maunganui and Waihī Beach. Some came dressed as pirates.