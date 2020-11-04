Free pool part at Te Puke Memorial Pool on Saturday

Cathy Shaw, with her husband Tony, have taken over the contract to manage Te Puke Memorial Swimming Pool.

Te Puke Memorial Pool's new management will host a free pool party on Saturday.

Cathy and Tony Shaw have been hard at work since they won the contract to operate the pool.

At a recent Te Puke Community Board meeting Cathy said their lives have been ''pool, pool, pool''.

But they are getting rewards - last Saturday there were 80 visitors to the pool.

''There were lots of people chilling and enjoying themselves and it was lovely to see everybody laughing and having fun and just enjoying themselves in the way I remember a pool being,'' says Cathy.

Cathy and Tony have increased the amount of shade at the pool and have plans to create more places to get out of the hot sun, have introduced toys and games, added more seating, the toilets and changing rooms have been given a spruce-up and baby-changing facilities added to both. Lollies and swimming accessories like swimming nappies and goggles are for sale.

The pool reopened for the summer the week before Labour weekend.

Cathy says there is still a lot more work to do, with plans including the introduction of barbecues and extended opening hours.

Saturday's pool party starts at 11.30am.

Council's reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson says the free party is a great way for newcomers to the district to discover the pool in their area and for everyone else to have their first summer splash in their favourite local pool.

"These pool parties were very popular last year with many families and friends coming along to relax and have fun.

He says the pool offers safe, affordable access for people who want to swim for fitness or pleasure.

Pool staff will be on duty to keep an eye on everyone's safety in the water and council staff will be on hand to sizzle the sausages and hand out the prizes.