Ulitimate frisbee athletes Sean Nicholson, Luke Spurr, Ayrton Hodson and Daniel Nicholson are part of the under-20 squad to represent New Zealand. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Four frisbee-throwing athletes from Katikati College have achieved the ultimate goal of representing the country in the world youth frisbee championships.

Ayrton Hodson, Luke Spurr, Daniel Nicholson and Sean Nicholson have been selected to join the 20-strong national ultimate frisbee team headed to Poland for the European Youth Ultimate Championships.

Coach Peter Besley believes having four students from the same school make the under-20 national team is unprecedented. They're also the only athletes from the entire Bay of Plenty.

"Given the size of our school and the small number that we draw on ... it's a pretty cool achievement," Peter says.

Most of the team are from more-established frisbee playing areas such as Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. The Kiwi team will play in the men's and women's divisions and will play two games a day from August 9-16.

The boys say the news is amazing and unexpected.

They have been ultimate frisbee training at the school for three years. But they're still learning, they say.

"We've played all the other sports like rugby and football,'' Ayrton says, ''but frisbee is probably the hardest."

They all talk of the skill required to perfect four main throws. They are the backhand, forehand, the overhead throw (or the hammer) and the scoober.

"It's about agility, fitness and speed," Peter says. "When you release the disc, it will move in a different way each time you throw it. A different throw might be required for a different position on the field.

"It's a game that anyone can play, but you can play it for years and still not get that good at it. There's a lot of physics involved that you just might not ever get your head around."

New Zealand Ultimate executive office Iain Stewart likens the sport to a cross between touch rugby and netball.

The basic skills of throwing, running and catching are quite easy to pick up and to get a game going, he says.

"However, the control of the disc required to play at the top level requires a lot of practice. Players need to be able to control the spin, angle, speed and distance of each throw to ensure a completed pass to their teammate. Top players can make accurate passes over 40m."

The sport is self-refereed so there is a big emphasis on honesty and in the spirit of the game.

The Katikati College ultimate frisbee team won the New Zealand Secondary Schools Open Frisbee championships in April — and knocked over top teams such as then-reigning champions Auckland Grammar School (who have won the title six times) and one-time title- holders Hutt Valley High School.

Sean, Daniel, Ayrton and Luke are training with the under-20 ultimate training squad under coach Warren Buckingham, and they've been playing with Mount Ultimate.

The four are now fundraising. They need to raise $8000 each to get to Poland. Katikati College is holding various fundraising events towards their trip.