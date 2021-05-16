Five-vehicle crash at Pyes Pa roundabout in Tauranga

FILE

Emergency services are responding to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said the incident, at the roundabout on State Highway 29A and Cameron Rd at 12.55pm, involved five vehicles.

Traffic was building up while the vehicles were cleared from the road, she said.

However, as of 1.56pm all vehicles had been cleared and traffic was flowing freely.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries.

Another with minor injuries was treated at the scene.