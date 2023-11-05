Firefighters were kept busy with Guy Fawkes over the weekend.
There were nine probable fireworks-related callouts in the Bay of Plenty, with all but one being overnight last night, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.
He said the callouts included people lighting fireworks from a vehicle in Rotorua causing a grass fire, and a small garden fire in Whakatāne.
He said there was also a hedge on fire in Tauranga as well as a fire in the sand dunes at Pāpāmoa Beach which was possibly caused by fireworks.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The spokesman did not have the details for all the incidents.
Fireworks were the cause of a house fire in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill last night with the flames spreading through most of the property by the time firefighters arrived.