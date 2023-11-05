A deck, vehicle, and furniture caught fire at a property in Hillsborough Rd late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

By RNZ

Fireworks have hit a house in Auckland overnight, setting it on fire.

Fire and Emergency said fireworks hit the upper deck of the Hillsborough Rd, Mt Roskill property and the flames had spread through most of the building by the time they arrived about 11.30pm on Sunday.

A property was damaged after fireworks landed on the deck of the house in Mt Roskill. Photo / Hayden Woodward

No one was injured.

Firefighters were also called to other fireworks-related jobs in the North Island, most of them involving burning vegetation.

Rain in the South Island helped put a stop to any potential problems.

- RNZ