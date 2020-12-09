Firefighters battle large blaze in Te Puke

FILE

Fire crews spent almost two hours extinguishing a fire in Te Puke this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire, on Jellicoe St, was reported about 5.20am.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands the fire was at Bay of Plenty Tractors.

A 15x15m shed was "well involved" when crews arrived, the spokesman said.

Two crews from the Te Puke Fire Station extinguished the blaze and a fire investigator is on the scene.

It is believed the shed was used as a workshop, he said.