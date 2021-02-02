Fire in Bay of Plenty closes part of State Highway 35

Multiple fire fighters are at the scene of a large scrub fire on the beachside of SH35 near Hawai. Photo / File

Multiple firefighters are battling a large scrub fire in the Eastern Bay of Plenty

Five fire appliances are at the scene which is on the beachside of State Highway 35 near Hawai, which has resulted in the closure of a section of the highway until further notice.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Kaisey Cook said the blaze measuring 150m long and 30 metres wide is yet to be brought under full control.

Cook said Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the blaze just after 1pm today and currently five fire appliances were at the scene, including one from Ōpōtiki fire station.

Four other crews from the Bay of Plenty rural firefighting team were also battling the blaze on the beachside of the highway which had spread into some driftwood, she said.

Cook said initially two fire appliances from Ōpōtiki station responded but currently only was still on the scene and a further fire crew from Waimana was on the way.

She said it was uncertain how long it would take to put the fire out and it could be several more hours before the fire was fully contained.

Cook said there was no indication any structures were in danger and there had been nor reports of any injuries and what may have caused the fire was not yet available.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, a section of SH35 west of Ōpōtiki at Hawai will be closed until further notice.

Motorists should expect delays and are urged to avoid the area or delay their journey.