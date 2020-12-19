Fire and Emergency New Zealand launch new online tool to help public easily identify fire risks

Bay of Plenty Fire and Emergency regional manager David Guard. Photo / Cira Olivier

A forestry fire in the current dry conditions in the Bay of Plenty could devastate not only land, native bush, and wildlife - but could impact the country's economy.

That was one of the reasons Bay of Plenty Fire and Emergency regional manager David Guard said it was vital to be vigilant around everyday activities.

This comes as Fire and Emergency New Zealand launched its new online tool to help the public easily see the fire risks associated with activities they might do this summer.

The tool was launched by Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti.

It is part of Fire and Emergency's Summer Wildfire Prevention Campaign, which uses native birds as ambassadors to illustrate the wildlife at stake with wildfires.

Bay of Plenty Fire and Emergency regional manager David Guard said over recent years, the fire season starts earlier and lasts longer with fires being bigger and more intense.

"It should be obvious to most people that wildfire is becoming more prevalent across New Zealand and this driven by climate."

The dry conditions meant that when things did catch fire, it could spread at a pace, causing widespread devastation.

The most recent example was a fire on Matakana Island that jumped a fire break causing a resurgence six days after an initial blaze that burned for more than 24 hours.

In other parts of the country, 3500 hectares was devastated at Aoraki/Mt Cook as well as the 5000ha, 48 buildings, melted water tanks, and destroyed power and water systems at Lake Ōhau.

Last summer, wildfires destroyed more than 10,000ha of native bird habitat.

Guard said 99 per cent of wildfires were man-made and this could be accidental, careless, or malicious.

He said there was no cause that was more frequent than others but the use of machinery, particularly in the agricultural sector, was a high risk, and users across the board needed to be aware.

"It could be as simple as the machinery being used for the first time in the summer and having birds nesting in the engine."

He said a major concern for the region's firefighters, which was shared by the forestry sector and the Department of Conservation, was the high-volume forestry in the area.

"It's vital to the economy, all forestry is ... we are always concerned about fire-safe behaviours in and around the forest."

He said it a large fire could "absolutely" impact the economy.

The new mobile-friendly tool on Fire and Emergency's checkitsalright.nz website makes it easier for people to understand fire danger conditions across the country.

It allows Kiwis to check local fire danger, fire season status, and get clear information on whether they need a permit to light a fire or not - anywhere in the country.

Tinetti said climate change meant that fires present a growing threat to communities, and as we enter a hot, dry summer, it was important to understand the risks.

"No one wants their property destroyed or their life disrupted by fire, but many of us don't realise just how risky some common activities are," she said.