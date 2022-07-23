Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Extra redevelopment costs possible after Tauranga's elder housing sale

6 minutes to read
Maitland Village is one of the elder housing properties sold by the council to Kāinga Ora. Photo / George Novak

Maitland Village is one of the elder housing properties sold by the council to Kāinga Ora. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

Tauranga ratepayers could end up footing some of the costs associated with the redevelopment of elder housing villages the city council has just sold to the Government for below market value.

The Bay of Plenty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.