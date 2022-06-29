Six new three-bedroom townhouses were opened in Manawa in December 2021 and are home to whānau who whakapapa to Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore. Photo / Supplied

Thirty new affordable rental homes will be available for Ngā Pōtiki whānau after a $15 million funding boost.

Ten four-bedroom houses, and 20 two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhouses will be allocated to low-income working Ngā Pōtiki whānau to live in, a statement from the iwi said today.

The funding, given to Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust's housing arm, Manawa Community Housing Trust, was granted through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga fund.

Manawa has partnered with Generation Homes to build the properties.

Stage One is the construction of the 10 four-bedroom homes and is already underway. Groundwork has started on the four-bedroom homes, to be tenanted around November, the statement said.

Stage Two of the development is the construction of four townhouse blocks of two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes, due to be completed by the end of 2024.

All 30 homes will be located in the Manawa subdivision in Pāpāmoa and will be rented to low-income working Ngā Pōtiki whānau at less than the market rental rate, ensuring whānau have access to affordable, healthy, and stable accommodation.

All the homes will have solar power, and the four-bedroom houses are bespoke, designed to their specific sites, and feature an internal garage and two bathrooms.

Manawa Community Housing Trust General Manager Victoria Carroll said these affordable rentals were part of a wider housing strategy that aimed to build a total of 216 rental homes for Ngā Pōtiki whānau by 2028.

This project follows the opening of six new three-bedroom townhouses in December 2021, which are home to whānau who whakapapa - have genealogical linkages - to Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore.

"We've completed six three-bedroom homes that are now tenanted to whānau and we're excited to start the construction of our 30 new rental homes," Carroll said.

The provision of quality affordable housing for all members of Ngā Pōtiki is a strategy for Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust and Manawa Community Housing Trust, which is a registered community housing provider tasked specifically with providing housing solutions for Ngā Pōtiki whānau.