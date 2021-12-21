Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

'Exciting': Tauranga multi-use arena plans applauded by would-be competitors

6 minutes to read
The entrance to the Tauranga Domain. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga needs more than just a great beach to bring vibrancy to the city and a future multi-use arena is tipped to do just that, says the man heading an investigation into the proposed development.

