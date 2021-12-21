'Exciting': Tauranga multi-use arena plans applauded by would-be competitors

The entrance to the Tauranga Domain. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga needs more than just a great beach to bring vibrancy to the city and a future multi-use arena is tipped to do just that, says the man heading an investigation into the proposed development.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the study was the culmination of several years worth of discussion which had gained pace in the last few months.

"It has been bubbling away in the background - to see whether it was worth talking about and it has been decided it's worth having a look at."

The study is headed by Priority One, in collaboration with Tauranga City Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, and Sport New Zealand. A charitable trust that is expected to include mana whenua is likely to be set up to progress the project once a viable option is identified.

Tuhara Consulting and Visitor Solutions are overseeing the feasibility study and investment plan. This is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022.

Tutt told the Bay of Plenty Times the multi-use arena idea was, at this stage, more aimed at catering to entertainment and cultural events.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / NZME

"Plenty of other cities have got these facilities ... we are the fifth largest city, we should be getting our fair share (of events)."

Wharepai Domain has already emerged as a preferred site for the proposed area.

"We did a very thorough study of every bit of green space in the city based on a number of factors: location, transport, ease of traffic, etc. That really determined the domain as a key place for consideration," Tutt said.

However, the domain's capabilities were limited as it struggled "even for Bay rugby games".

"We just don't really have anything that is really big enough or good enough to host domestic level events."

Tutt refused to say the cost of the study due to commercially sensitivity.

"The more the consultants look at this ... it starts to look really exciting, particularly as it's about future generations," Tutt said.

"As the city gets larger and matures a bit more, this type of facility is needed.

The running track at Tauranga Domain. Photo / George Novak

Tutt said it was too early to determine how many people the proposed arena would cater for but it was expected to be considerably more than the city's existing venues.

"I definitely know there will be a lot more development in this city. There will be a lot more people living here. It's fair to look at all the right things to facilitate that. We have a great beach but we sometimes need to look for other things to bring vibrancy to the region.

"There's a lot of opportunities here."

Kelvin Jones, general manager, Bay Oval. Photo / NZME

Bay Oval manager Kelvin Jones said the study could be "only positive".

"The more we have in Tauranga that brings people here and the more vibrancy we can create, whatever way you do it, is only good for the whole industry," he said.

"We get constant inquiries through from people who want to do concerts and these sorts of things - big and small. This year we're going urban polo but we're doing that just outside the cricket season in April. There are so many we can't do because it's during the cricket season (summer)."

Jones said this included big artists that ended up going elsewhere.

"They haven't been able to do anything in Tauranga. It's simply for want of a suitable venue. We are missing out to places like Rotorua and Hamilton that people tend to leave during summer."

"We are starved for good events."

Bay Venues chief executive Chad Hooker said he was not concerned the proposed arena would clash with Trustpower Baypark Stadium. In fact, he has been involved in some of the initial work to establish the study.

"It's a really great opportunity for the city. It's exciting," he said.

Baypark Stadium and arena, pictured in 2017. Photo / NZME

"I think it's something that Baypark has failed on, to some extent over the years. Obviously, we have a stadium but its focus is speedway and we don't really get rugby events here anymore. The arena does events but it also has a whole lot of community sport so it really straddles the gap between community facility and events centre."

Hooker said that while no one knew what the multi-use arena would look like or how it would work yet, there was definitely a need for it.

"The city is growing," he said.

Hooker said there seemed to be a "collective desire to look at this".

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber said a multi-use area would have benefits for the wider region and the subject had been around a long time.

"We have done analysis and analysis on stadiums and replacements for Baycourt and doing this and doing that for the last 12 years at least but we actually haven't done anything."

However, the appointment of the city's commissioners and their "strategic thinking" encouraged Webber that the study into the multi-use arena would be more than just a talk-fest.

"The good news will be if the community gets in and supports it and we actually start doing things."

Mount Maunganui main beach is one of several beaches popular with visitors but some say Tauranga needs more than just beaches. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said that as the region's population growth was forecast to continue over the next 30 years, "this presents an exciting opportunity to cater to the diverse entertainment desires of the community, in a world-class arena".

As of 2018, Tauranga's population was 136,713.

Tauranga City Council figures estimate the local population will reach 164,084 people by 2033 and 198,374 by 2063.

Ngāti Ranginui chairwoman Donna Gardiner said: "Investment in our future generations is critical and we look forward to this project generating excitement in our rangatahi, whānau and wider community."

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union regularly uses the domain space for local games. It was contacted for comment.