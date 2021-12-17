Council seeks feedback on Marine Parade boardwalk extension

The extension would run from the Pacific Ave intersection to the Oceanbeach Rd roundabout. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga City Council is seeking community feedback on the proposed extension of the Marine Parade boardwalk.

In March, commissioners approved an investigation into the feasibility, consenting and cost issues for an extension of the Marine Parade boardwalk in the draft Long-term Plan 2021-31.

This project, which would run from the Pacific Ave intersection to the Oceanbeach Rd roundabout, was approved in late July.

Proposed initial design illustrations for dual pathway. Photo / Supplied

The council's general manager of community services Gareth Wallis said they were ready for feedback now design consultants and a draft concept were on board.

He said the council wanted to make sure the design was "accessible, safe and caters to the differing needs of our community" and were working alongside hapū representatives so that cultural values were "carefully considered".

"This area forms part of the long and rich history of Tauranga Moana, so we want to make sure this is given the mana it deserves."

Draft concept design and illustrations were now available on the council website for the public to provide feedback on.

Tauranga City Council urban designer Guy Protheroe with interactive sculpture Bioluminescence. Photo / Supplied

The council has been temporarily gifted an award-winning interactive sculpture, Bioluminescence, that has most recently been exhibited in the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail north of Auckland.

It will be placed at the reserve area between Pacific Avenue and Banks Avenue.

The nohonga provided seating and "paints a picture" of how the area could possibly be utilised in the future.

"Although the nohonga will not be a permanent fixture it alludes to what is possible in this area, improving the way we can all live, move, work, learn and play in our city in the future," said Wallis.

An open day would be held onsite on January 22 for the public to ask the project team any questions.

The art installation has been gifted for the duration of the public engagement. It would be removed on completion of the engagement.

For more information visit this page.