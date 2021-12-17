Tauranga: Road blocked following truck collision on SH29A

Police have been called to a crash on SH29A at the Welcome Bay Link Rd Roundabout. Photo / File

Police have been called to a crash on SH29A at the Welcome Bay Link Rd Roundabout. Photo / File

Two trucks have crashed on State Highway 29a in Tauranga.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the crash at the Welcome Bay Link Rd Roundabout at 2pm.

There were no reported injuries, he said.

The spokesman said Tauranga City Council contractors were being sent to clear debris off the road.

St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews also attended, he said.

A post on NZTA Waka Kotahi Facebook page said the the westbound lane of SH29A was closed.

It stated one lane remains open for eastbound traffic.

"Westbound traffic turn left onto Welcome Bay Rd, right onto Ohauti Rd, right onto Poike Rd and left back onto SH29A."

Motorists were urged to take extra care and expect delays in both directions.