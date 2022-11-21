Ethel and Bethel bring bingo to Pauanui Golf Club

June Kemp and her partner with John Courtney & Katrina, enjoying the night. Photo / Supplied.

Known as the ‘Bingo Babes’, entertainers Ethel and Bethel recently flew up from Christchurch to Pauanui for their Ethel & Bethel bingo night - which had a twist, doubling as a fundraiser for the Pauanui Golf Club.

Ethel & Bethel are a couple of old biddies who love nothing more than a cup of tea and a few rounds of bingo with a bunch of good folks looking for a fun-filled night out. They have been touting their crazy-old-lady ways at social and fundraising events all over New Zealand for nearly a decade.

There were plenty of giggling Gerties during the night, and loads of fun was had by all as the games continued. The club would like to say a huge thank you to their major sponsor Pauanui Richardsons Real Estate for making this fun event possible.







