Bay of Plenty Times

Emergency services called to crash between car and ute on State Highway 29

Police were called to the crash just after 11am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a ute in the lower Kaimais, near Tauranga.

Police were called to the crash between Poripori Rd and Thorn Rd at 11.03am.

A spokeswoman said she was unclear on what injuries there were, but it appeared that no one was seriously hurt. A tow truck has been called.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire trucks and an assistance vehicle was called to the scene.

No one was trapped and firefighters were helping with scene protection and traffic management.

- More to come