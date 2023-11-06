Emergency crews at the Port of Tauranga after ‘chemical smell’ reported

Emergency services have been called to the Port of Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have been called to the Port of Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Emergency services, including a hazmat vehicle, are at the Port of Tauranga after a chemical smell was reported.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a report of a “chemical smell” around 5.40am.

Three trucks and one hazmat vehicle are on site.

He said St John is also on the scene because “a number of people are feeling sick” from the smell.

He said crews have still been unable to locate the cause of the smell.

Firefighters are liaising with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council pollution team.

More to come.