There are a couple of very obvious reasons Christopher Luxon is winning the campaign for National, Mike Hosking writes.

There is also no shortage of irony in the way he is winning it. The tide in the past week has palpably turned.

The polls obviously aren’t helping - whether you believe the polls (I don’t), they collectively paint an indisputable picture.

One side has opened a gap, one side is losing badly, and it’s quite possibly going to get nightmarish in the ensuing weeks.

Oh dear. A $2 billion hole in National’s tax plan. Now there’s a surprise.

Hasn’t someone been telling us that he’s a big “numbers” man?

First Steven Joyce with his $11 billion hole that never was, then Goldsmith with his $4 billion mistake-which he found “irritating”- now this blunder from Willis.

Given the vast sums of money rich folk are donating to National and Act, surely there’s enough money to purchase a calculator? Or do we need to have a whip around at the office?

Looking forward to Tuesday night’s debate between the two leaders. It should give a much better idea - than patsy interviews with Hosking - as to whether Luxon cuts the mustard. - Alfred T

“Luxon, like Key, doesn’t need to be in politics. He has been out in the world and done well - this is him giving back. Hipkins has never been anywhere apart from Wellington, and it shows.”

I think having decent life experience outside of politics needs to be a prerequisite to entering politics. - Paul A

Labour is tired and it shows in the polling. People want a change and some transparency.

The writing was on the wall when [Dame] Jacinda Ardern jumped ship and it has been on the rocks since.

My worry is David Seymour is going to have to reign himself in with the Nats and of course there is the prospect of needing Winston Peters. Interesting times ahead methinks. - Peter W

New Zealanders need to choose carefully whether they want career politicians effortlessly and skilfully articulating spin and verbiage to them versus non career politicians speaking the plain truth to them, albeit poorly but sincerely.

Let’s just hope Luxon never becomes a spin artist when he gets into a position of power. - Hong L





I’m sure most voters would feel more comfortable if National would provide actual policy on the rehousing of unruly Kāinga Ora tenants. - Sue B





A change might be good.

Then again, the voodoo economics National is counting on to close the gap created by their planned tax cuts might make things worse for all those except for the - of course - monied elite.

Why won’t they show us the maths? Because they know it doesn’t add up, and they’ll have three years to pretend everything is fine.

Ruling won’t be so easy when you don’t have Labour to blame for the nation’s problems. - Brad W

Interesting how many are happy to ignore that National’s tax poilicy numbers don’t add up. That’s a huge concern.

They want to imprison more people even though we shamefully have one of the highest incarceration rates in the OECD and they have no idea how much that will cost, or if prison’s have the capacity. That’s a concern.

They seem to be very quiet on how they will solve the GP shortage and crisis in the health system. Sounds like no plan to me, and with tax cuts, no money to solve it. That’s a concern

At least twice now Luxon has been on Q&A with Jack Tame. He is elusive, patronizing, disingenuous, agitated,, dodges and weaves when asked tough questions, and just expects us to trust him. That’s a concern

A $2 billion hole in their foreign buyer tax policy.

Seems to me like both parties have serious concerns, but too many in here just ignore National/Act flaws. - Jason P

