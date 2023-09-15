Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Election 2023: The Premium Debate: Online subscribers on Mike Hosking saying Luxon winning campaign for National

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks to media.

OPINION

There are a couple of very obvious reasons Christopher Luxon is winning the campaign for National, Mike Hosking writes.

There is also no shortage of irony in the way he is winning it.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times