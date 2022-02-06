The drive-through vaccination centre at the Tauranga race course on Sunday February 6 - today's drive-through has been cancelled. Photo / Samantha Motion

Pouring rain in the Bay has forced the cancellation of a planned vax drive for the long weekend.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board confirmed today's drive-through vaccination events in Tauranga and Whakatāne have been cancelled because of poor weather.

The area has experienced heavy rain overnight and continuing into the day.

The DHB confirmed its vaccination centres in Tauranga and Whakatane will be operating as normal for boosters, first doses and second doses for those aged 5 and older.

Both centres are accepting walk-ins.

Tauranga's drive-through operated on Saturday and Sunday.



WHERE TO GET VACCINATED INSTEAD:\

Tauranga: 87 First Avenue, open today from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

Whakatāne: 11 Quay Street, open today from 10 am to 3.30 pm.