Drive-through clinics will be open in Tauranga and Whakatāne over Waitangi weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

Drive-through clinics will be open in Tauranga and Whakatāne over Waitangi weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

Drive-through vaccinations clinics will be open in the Bay of Plenty this weekend in an effort to boost jab rates in the region.

The clinics will be held at the Tauranga Racecourse and the Whakatāne War Memorial car park, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board said in a statement.

Senior responsible officer of the Covid programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios said booster shots were available to adults and vaccinations to children aged 5 and up.

People could get vaccinated from their car.

"We found during the vaccine rollout in 2021, drive-throughs are a popular and comfortable way for whānau and families to get vaccinated together. We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get vaccinated and boosted," he said.

Those ready for their first or second jab were also welcome to get vaccinated, he said.

Tauranga's drive-through event would be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 am until 3.30pm at the Tauranga Racecourse.

The Whakatāne drive-through would be open on Monday from 10am to 3.30pm at the Whakatāne Memorial Hall car park on Short Street.

People aged 18 and up who had their second vaccination on or before November 3 were now being advised to have their booster dose as soon as possible, after the Government shortened the gap from four months to three this week.

The Ministry of Health reports booster doses lower the chance of getting very sick from Covid and ending up in hospital.