January 26 2022 The Government has released its three-phased approach in how it will tackle the Omicon variant spreading through the community.

January 26 2022 The Government has released its three-phased approach in how it will tackle the Omicon variant spreading through the community.

A Bay of Plenty politician has described the Government's three-phase Omicron plan as "rushed" and "underwhelming" and claims it is not prepared to manage an outbreak.

But a local community health provider believes it is a "sensible" approach to managing limited healthcare resources and prioritising those most vulnerable.

This comes as Tauranga City Council is preparing for "significant interruptions to staffing levels" as cases increase in the region.

There were four new suspected or probable Omicron cases in Tauranga yesterday, bringing the total to six.

The Ministry of Health confirmed one was part of a Tauranga household with two other cases were reported earlier in the week. Whole-genome sequencing has confirmed the pair have Omicron.

The other three new cases were linked to an exposure event at BestStart Pyes Pa on January 19. These cases will be included officially in today's numbers.

On Wednesday, the Government released its phased approach on how it would tackle the Omicron variant as it spread through the community.

It consisted of three phases, the first of which is the status quo - a "stamp it out" approach. Phases two and three would reduce isolation periods for cases and close contacts to 10 and seven days respectively.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The definition of a close contact required to isolated would change to "household or household-like contacts" at phase three, and there would be increased use of rapid antigen tests with a "test to return to work" policy in place for health and critical workforces.

It would also see greater use of technology, such as text notifications for cases and close contacts, and automated contact identification.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said it was a change in strategy in response to the Omicron variant in the community.

Phase three would be triggered when cases were in the thousands, she said.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, of National, said the plan was "underwhelming and very late".

"You get a very strong sense they are just scrambling to create a facade of managing Omicron as it begins to run through the country," he said.

"I just think it is frankly appalling. It looks like it has been rushed and quickly put together to try and create the impression they are on top of this. And frankly, they are not."

He questioned phase one of the response and believed the country would "quickly move" to the other stages.

"I don't think there is a person in Tauranga who genuinely thinks we are going to stamp this thing out."

In his view, the "underdone" plan was reflective of the Government not rolling out booster vaccinations to the general population in time.

Muller said he had spoken with local business owners who were angry about not being able to secure Rapid Antigen Testing kits (RATs).

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

"This is where the anger is very, very palpable. We have had businesses that have been pushing for rapid antigen tests and the availability of them for a long time.

"Eventually, they get approval to be able to get them into New Zealand. And now the Government is taking their stocks."

Asked about Muller's comments, a spokesperson for Verrall said the Government had a plan in place for Omicron since last year.

"We've been focused on keeping Omicron out of the community for as long as possible while we roll out vaccinations to children and boosters for our adult population."

The spokesperson said other countries had to adapt their response in the middle of widespread outbreaks but "we set out the changes ahead of large case numbers to give people a clearer idea of what to expect and what they need to do at each phase".

Tauranga City Council health and safety change manager Angelique Fraser said it was planning for "significant interruptions to staffing levels" due to absenteeism as cases grew in the region.

It was adjusting accordingly to lessen the likelihood and impact of this.

Fraser said the council was focused on maintaining essential and critical services to the community.

To this end, it was working to create shifts of staff and identify people across the business with transferable skills.

It would also use RAT testing where possible, she said.

"In a worst-case scenario we may have to temporarily close some of our non-critical services if adequate staffing levels cannot be met."

Pat Cook, chief executive of kaupapa Māori health service Te Manu Toroa, described the Government's plan as a "sensible approach" to managing limited healthcare resources.

She said it would prioritise those who have complex health needs and those who are most vulnerable in the community - including Māori.

But she said those who are "vulnerable and technologically challenged" might need additional support if they tested positive.

"The focus on digital technology to communicate with positive cases may not necessarily work for elderly and those who are smartphone-illiterate or don't have an email address."

Te Manu Toroa was now focusing on "operational readiness" for handling large case numbers and creating business continuity plans if clinic and welfare staff end up at home isolating.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley was pleased isolation requirements were becoming "more realistic" in the new system.

He thought the reduced timeframes at phases two and three would encourage more people to follow the rules.

The change was needed to avoid people - particularly the self-employed- being forced to "hide their symptoms and avoid getting tested".

"They just couldn't afford for their entire family to stay at home for up to 24 days, even with the Government's Covid leave payments."

He said most business owners wanted to "acknowledge Covid-19 for what it is and carry on with life within the rules".

But some were worried about how staff and supply chain shortages could disrupt business.

"Managers are focusing on keeping their business running. Some business owners are relying on headlines or advice from friends rather than searching through all the information on Government websites."

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank said the new system would allow public health resources to focus on the highest-risk cases.

Plank, who is partly funded by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet for research on mathematical modelling of Covid-19, said the risk of getting severely ill with Omicron was "very low" for those up-to-date with their vaccines.

A small percentage of serious cases, however, still had the potential to overwhelm healthcare systems.

"This is why, especially once we move into phases two and three, measures such as mask use, gathering limits, and minimising time in crowded indoor places will be crucial to flatten the curve."

The isolation changes were aimed at keeping the "majority" of cases isolated during their most infectious period while allowing people to resume work as soon as possible, he said.

He said at the peak of the wave it was likely a significant proportion of the population could be isolated.

"So reducing isolation periods is necessary to ensure critical services such as healthcare and supply chains can be maintained."

Trevor Richardson, BOPDHB Covid-19 incident controller. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid-19 incident controller Trevor Richardson said the DHB was "fully supportive" of the strategy but for it to work, people needed to comply with the public health recommendations that underpin it.

While Omicron would bring "fresh challenges" for the DHB, Richardson said it had "a well-connected health workforce and support framework across the Bay which has been working in unison for many months".

"The foundation of any response is in that community togetherness, sense of responsibility, caring and looking out for one another, and in everyone playing their part for the collective good.

"We are asking the public to work with us by doing their bit in that. If you're asked to isolate, please follow those isolation instructions, if you are due for your booster shot and you haven't had it, now is the time to get it or, if you haven't started your vaccine journey yet, to seriously think about that."