Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill (left), Maria Momint, and Bridget McKinley. Photo / Supplied

The community is invited to come together and create a vibrant sea of yellow through the town as part of a new event raising funds for a worthy cause.

The Te Puke Community March & Stand is on Friday, August 26, and everyone is welcome to join.

Organisers say the march is for awareness and celebration of women's empowerment, and to march against cancer. At the end of the march, there will be stands selling items such as daffodils for Daffodil Day.

Marchers are encouraged to wear yellow.

Daffodil Day helps raise funds each year for the Cancer Society, to go towards cancer care for patients and their whānau, education and awareness programmes, and lifesaving cancer research.

Marching will take place from Te Puke Memorial Hall around town - about 30 minutes - with banners and signs full of positive messages, and instruments and other fun things that bring joy.

After the march, people can make their way to one of three stalls that will be selling the daffodils and collecting a koha for the Cancer Society.

There will also be volunteers walking around town collecting donations, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Cancer Society.

The event will include spot prizes, lollies and balloons for the children, and a photo booth to capture memories of the day.

Guest celebrity Moone (Marama Rice) will also perform her new song, I Am Who I Am, in dedication to her cousin Eva McGauley who died of cancer at age 19.

Moone says Eva did amazing things for feminism, activism and philanthropy.

Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill is one of the event organisers and a candidate for the Ms Woman of the Universe NZ 2022 beauty pageant in October.

She says she is a strong advocate and leader for community causes such as women's rights, the Cancer Society and more.

She is a single mother of five children while doing acting, modelling, writing and pageant work, and is a big believer in supporting strong, independent women, she says.

"My passion to help others comes from my own personal experience with hardships and loss in my past. So it was only fitting that I tautoko (support) this one."

Jerrie-Lee says she has had several family members die from cancer, so the Cancer Society is a cause close to her heart too.

"I hope that this community fundraiser event encourages community participation and positive engagement, as well as highlighting women's empowerment and bringing in a generous amount for the Cancer Society Foundation so they are able to continue doing wonderful things for individuals with cancer."

"Let's get together as a community, Te Puke, by 'marching' for our rights and 'standing' for great causes such as Daffodil Day."

She says the community has been wonderful with prize donations.

"It's going to be a fun community event for the people of Te Puke. There will be lots of prizes for people to win, and a chance to not only support a great cause but have a great day out too."

Jerrie-Lee is joined in organising the event by Bridget McKinley, who starred in the Tarnished Frocks and Divas movie, an initiative that empowers women regardless of age, physical, and other barriers.

Joining them is Maria Momint, who is the Te Puke area co-ordinator for the Cancer Society Daffodil Day.

Maria says in December 2020, the love of her life and best friend, her partner Grant, sadly lost his battle with bone cancer.

"Some years after, I had friends and close family that also had to take on the fight of their lives against this nasty, life-altering disease.

"In losing my Grant and seeing and meeting so many that have had their lives cut short by cancer, I decided to make it my personal mission to support the Cancer Society in dealing to cancer and becoming a lifelong Daffodil Day volunteer."

She says she would love and appreciate any support the community can show through having people join the empowerment march against cancer.

The details

- What: Te Puke Community March & Stand

- When: Friday, August 26, 11am

- Where: Te Puke Memorial Hall, 130 Jellicoe St

- Free