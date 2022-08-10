Singer-songwriter Moone aka Marama Rice. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Today would have been Eva McGauley's birthday.

Eva was a teenager from Wellington who, in her short life, was an activist, feminist and philanthropist who fought against sexual violence.

Her memory is honoured in the latest single by Te Puke singer-songwriter, Moone, aka Marama Rice, released today.

Called I Am Who I Am, Moone's touching dedication is a celebration and remembrance of her cousin Eva's legacy and life.

"This is my way of honouring Eva's contribution to the world," says Moone. "I am who I am is a dedication to an incredible soul, to the one that kept giving even in times of discomfort and pain. Eva's light will forever shine and she will always be remembered."

August 11 was chosen as the release date as it is Eva's birthday.

At age 15, Eva assumed she would have plenty of time to do things that would help others.

But she was diagnosed with terminal cancer and, knowing she didn't have much time, decided to start working from that moment.

What mattered to Eva was her family, her greatest support system. They kept each other together and inevitably realised they would eventually have to cope without her.

Bay of Plenty singer/songwriter Marama Rice, known as Moone, on the single cover for I am who I am. Photo / Jason Davies, design / Lou Agos.

Eva was asked: "What do you want to do before you die?"

Eva's response: "I want to give more to life than I've taken."

Eva was involved with the Wellington Rape Crisis Organisation, an intern with the Green Party, her own charity Eva's Wish, raising more than $70,000 to help sexual abused survivors. She featured in the exhibition and book 200 Women Who will change the way you see the world and was nominated for many awards, including the Youth Wellingtonian of the Year.

"If she could change anything, it would be world peace," says Moone.

"The single word she identified with was love — she said: 'Love keeps me ticking'."

She changed the world and those fortunate enough to meet her from Barack Obama, Gloria Steinem, Harry and Megan, Helen Clark, Helen Kelly, to Louise Nicholas and many more.

Eva McGauley, pictured in 2017. Photo / Dean Purcell.

I Am Who I Am is co-produced by Moone alongside Scott Seabright, who has worked with Six60, Mumford and Sons, Neil and Tim Finn and Fat Freddy's Drop. Moone is signed to DRM, which is distributing the song internationally.

Moone's music channels her 21 generations of whakapapa that have lived on her ancestral land in the Bay of Plenty, in particular, the strong women she descends from.

She plans to release another single this year and then an album in early 2023. A national tour will then follow.

To pre-add the single to your Spotify or Apple library, go to www.moonemusic.com or her Facebook page facebook.com/moonemusic for details. The song will be automatically added to your account when it is released.