Fourteen local councils have been told to fluoridate their water. Photo / Stephen Parker

A directive for Tauranga City Council to fluoridate its water supply has been described by dentists, health leaders and community members as a "game changer" for children in the region.

A Tauranga dentist, who is reporting seeing young people with tooth decay regularly, hopes this move will be a "simple tool" to address the problem.

Yesterday director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 14 local authorities would be directed to add fluoride to some or all of their water supplies.

This includes Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

The city council has been directed to fluoridate its whole supply including the Waiāri plant which is not yet online, while the district council has been asked to add fluoride to two of its eight supplies affecting Athenree and Wharawhara.

It is the first time the power has been used since a change to legislation last year taking a "national approach" to fluoridating water.

The Government was adding in a financial sweetener with an invitation for the authorities to apply for a slice of an $11.3 million fund for capital projects associated with fluoridation.

Dentist Matt Johnson said it was a "no-brainer" that would make a "huge difference" - particularly for children's oral health.

Johnson, who has been working at Dental Solutions on Cameron Rd for the past 17 years, said he saw children with tooth decay regularly.

"It's not how it should be. It's not a good start for them to have cavities at a young age."

Adding fluoride to drinking water was a "simple tool" that would help change this, he said.

The Dental Solutions team. Pictured are dental nurses Trish and Nico, alongside dental surgeons Matt Johnson and Bernie Pollard. Photo / Supplied

"It's just a quiet little help in the background that will strengthen the enamel of the teeth.

"We know more about the science side of tooth decay than we ever have before. There has been something missing - and hopefully, this is one of the key ingredients to fixing it."

Speaking to dental colleagues in regions with fluoridated water - like Dunedin and Wellington - he anticipated this move would halve the decay rates among children locally.

"Yes we have got poor diets, but I think this would help tip the see-saw back towards the teeth being stronger to try to have fewer cavities in the first place."

New Zealand Dental Association spokesman Dr Rob Beaglehole said Bloomfield's decision would ultimately lead to a "reduction in unnecessary pain and suffering".

He said once the councils started fluoridating water supply, tooth decay rates for children would "plummet by about 40 per cent".

New Zealand Dental Association spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole. Photo / Supplied

He said it was a "game changer" that would reduce inequities around oral health and the burden on the "already overstretched" health system.

It would have the biggest impact on children, the elderly and Māori and Pasifika, he said.

Meanwhile, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council said it had "serious concerns" with the directive to add fluoride to two of its water supplies before July 31, 2025.

According to the council's website, it has eight water supplies. Three serve the eastern area including Te Puke and Maketu, two supply central including urban Ōmokoroa and rural Te Puna and three supply western areas including Waihī Beach, Katikati and rural Aongatete.

The supplies affected by the directive include Waihī Beach, Athenree, Tanners Point, Katikati and the reticulated rural area through to Morton Rd.

The statement said if it did not comply with the order to fluoridate at the optimal levels - between 0.7 parts per million to 1 part per million - by July 2025, it constituted an offence under the Health Act.

But Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber said before the council went any further, several questions need to be addressed.

There needed to be a "clear direction" on the funding of capital and ongoing operating costs and he said the council would be "working hard" to ensure there was no financial burden passed onto the community, he said.

"Also, why just these two water supplies and what are the ongoing implications? Is this the beginning of fluoride being added to the entire district's water supply?"

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell said the ministry had indicated funding would be available to help with the estimated $3.6m capital cost required to implement fluoride dosing at the city's three water treatment plants.

This included the Waiāri plant, which has yet to be brought online.

He said the council would have to undertake work to start fluoridating the city's water supply by July 31, 2024.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said it strongly supported water fluoridation to help "protect and improve" the oral health of all people.

"Some of our local communities already have the benefit of fluoridated drinking water, and extending these benefits to more of our population is welcomed."

Miller said fluoride was naturally present in our drinking water but in most New Zealand water sources this was below the level that benefited teeth.

"Water fluoridation is when the natural fluoride level in the water supply is topped up with just enough fluoride to protect our teeth."

Plunket regional operations manager Viv Edwards said it was fully supportive of the move and hoped it would help improve oral health outcomes for tamariki.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said the health advice was "pretty compelling" that fluoridating water had a "positive impact on dental hygiene of a community".

"If that is the health advice, then I think that councils should carry it out and do what they need to do to fluoridate the water."

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has made directions under the Health Act. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bloomfield said fluoridation was proven to be a "safe, affordable and effective method of preventing tooth decay".

"Community water fluoridation benefits everyone, but especially children, Māori, Pasifika and our most vulnerable.

"Water fluoridation helps prevent tooth decay, along with brushing your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, eating healthy food and avoiding sugary drinks."

The Office of the Prime Minister's chief science adviser had also looked into new information about water fluoridation and found there was no evidence fluoride levels used in New Zealand caused any significant health issues.

Bloomfield said fluoridated water was safe for everyone to drink, including babies and the elderly.

A 2009 New Zealand oral health survey showed children and adolescents living in areas with fluoridated water had a 40 per cent lower lifetime incidence of tooth decay than those living in areas without.

The Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act 2021 shifted the decision-making authority on community water fluoridation from local authorities to the director general of health on the basis that it was a "health-based decision".

FLUORIDATION – STREET VIEWS

Do you think fluoridating the water is a good idea?

Jim Richardson

"Yes, I do, actually. I think it will help children, especially with their dental events, their dental decay. There are a lot of children with dental decay who would otherwise have avoided it - it's [fluoride] a preventative thing. I'm sure they've [the government] done their research on the quantities [of safe fluoride]."

Jim Richardson. Photo / Talia Parker

Annie Nicholson

"I honestly don't know too much about it. I'm not sure of the role of fluoride. I think if they're going to do something like that, they should let us know."

Sam Wood

"Yes. There are just too many kids with bad teeth"

Wayne Schou

"Yes. The benefits outweigh the risks."

Debbie Emslie

"Definitely ... it helps the children's teeth."