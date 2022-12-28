Voyager 2022 media awards
Death in Papamoa Hills prompts closure

The Papamoa Hills Regional Park has been closed after a death. Photo / NZME

An overnight death in Papamoa Hills has prompted the regional council to close the park.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council posted to its Facebook page saying the park would be closed.

“Papamoa Hills Regional Park is closed following a death there today. At this stage the park will reopen on Friday, December 30 at the normal time,” the post said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there would not be an investigation into the death.

She said it was not suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

