Bay of Plenty Volcanix versus Counties Manukau in 2019. Photo / Andrew Warner

Both the Steamers and the Volcanix are set to take on rivals on home soil this Sunday.

The first of five home games for the Steamers begin tomorrow at the Tauranga Domain, with the team preparing to play Taranaki.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive Mike Rogers said that having full crowds back at home games was a much-missed privilege.

"Last year was tough for everybody, so to have full capacity crowds back to the Tauranga Domain is going to be pretty special."

Despite losing their opening game of the season, the Steamers can walk away from their match verse Wellington with numerous positives heading into Round 2.

They were able to score four tries and lost by two points, securing them two points on the Bunnings NPC table.

"Once we got settled into the game and got our game going, we looked good. Important we keep that going for 80 minutes," head coach Mike Delany said.

"We were impressed by the boys' character and ability to get out from under pressure from Wellington early."

Selection changes to the team to face Taranaki include former All Black 7s star Gillies Kaka making his starting debut at Fullback. Nikora Broughton and Penitoa Finau return to the team after injury absences while Scottish national Jamie Dobie makes a much-anticipated debut at halfback.

"The squad can't wait to play in front of friends, family, and the community this Sunday against a quality opposition in Taranaki," Delany said.

"We are proud of our group and the steps they have taken so far this season. Bring on the weekend."

Silverware will be up for grabs this weekend as both teams will be playing for two trophies, including the Peter Bourke Memorial trophy and the Chiefs Country Cup, both of which Taranaki currently hold.

The Volcanix are the curtain raiser this weekend for their first of two Tauranga Domain double-headers as the Counties Manukau Heat come to town for a Round 5 Farah Palmer Cup matchup.

"Everyone has trained well this week," head coach Brent Kaua said.

"We've worked on the areas we needed to work on, and they're excited to get into their mahi. What's even better is that they get to play in front of friends and whānau."

The Volcanix lost last week's matchup vs defending champions Waikato. Despite the defeat, they took away key learnings, he said.

"We played well for periods of the match, especially in the first 25 minutes. Our set piece was good. We just need to be more clinical with the ball in hand and maintain our tempo."

Assistant coach Crystal Kaua said, "we were penalised 21 times against Waikato. Our discipline is a non-negotiable this weekend."

"We're at our best when our set piece is dominant, we are decisive and playing what's in front, and our defence is aggressive and moving forward."

There are multiple changes to the side that will face Counties this weekend, including a variety of players starting in different positions. Four new players enter the starting lineup, including Te Urupounamu McGarvey, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Miracle Monga and Payton Takimoana.

Captain Luka Connor is on restricted minutes leading into the Black Ferns Laurie O'reilly Cup, so she will be making an impact off the bench.

The Heat are one in four this season and will need a win if they want to keep their season alive. The Volcanix, meanwhile, are two from three and currently sitting 4th in the overall standings.

Gates open at 11.00am for the Double Header at the Domain with the Volcanix vs Counties Manukau FPC game at 11.35am before the Steamers v Taranaki game kicks off at 2.05pm.

Steamers Round 2 team vs Taranaki Bulls

1. Haereiti Hetet

2. Kurt Eklund (C)

3. Tevita Mafileo

4. Justin Sangster

5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

7. Jacob Norris

8. Zane Kapeli

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Kaleb Trask

11. Nigel Ah Wong

12. Inga Finau (VC)

13. Joey Walton

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Gillies Kaka

16. Anaru Rangi

17. Josh Bartlett

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Nikora Broughton

20. Penitoa Finau

21. Jamie Dobie*

22. Wharenui Hawera

23. Taylor Haugh

*Steamers Debut

Not available due to injury:

Jeff Thwaites

Melani Nanai

Kitiona Vai

Lalomilo Lalomilo

All Black 7's:

Leroy Carter

Roderick Solo

All Blacks:

Aidan Ross

Sam Cane

Volcanix Round 5 team vs Counties Manukau Heat

1. Te Urupounamu McGarvey

2. Natalie Delamere

3. Santo Taumata

4. Kelsie Wills (VC)

5. Tynealle Fitzgerald

6. Les Elder

7. Kendra Reynolds

8. Pia Tapsell

9. Sheniqua Taula

10. Kalyn Takitimu-Cook

11. Olivia Richardson

12. Miracle Monga

13. Renee Wickliffe

14. Grace Parata-Stewart

15. Payton Takimoana

16. Luka Connor (C)

17. Kate Henwood

18. Animei Skudder

19. Jessie Wharekura

20. JayJay Taylor

21. Emma Flynn

22. Kiki Tahere

23. Sapphire Williams

Not available due to injury:

Olive Watherston

Kiri Ngawati

Azalleyah Maaka

Tayla Manu-Pym