Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

'Critical' plans to future of Bay of Plenty water get go ahead

4 minutes to read

Kaiate Falls is a popular attraction in the Western Bay and potential changes to local freshwater policy could change things dramatically for the site. Photo / File

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Work on sweeping policy changes aimed at cleaning up Bay of Plenty waterways has begun, and is expected to bring "significant changes for all communities".

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council Strategy and Policy Committee

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.