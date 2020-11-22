Cricket: Pāpāmoa secure first win in Bay of Plenty Cup

Pāpāmoa secured their breakthrough win in the Bay of Plenty Cup against Tauranga Boys' College at Nicholson Field on Saturday.

Pāpāmoa secured their breakthrough win in the Bay of Plenty Cup on Saturday after earning admission to Baywide Premier cricket at the start of the 2020/21 season.

Pāpāmoa won the toss and elected to bat, against Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys' College at Nicholson Field.

Pāpāmoa openers Matt Horne and Andrew Goldsmith got their side off to a good start, the first wicket falling with 40 runs on the board.

Horne went on to post 34 runs before being dismissed, however it was the arrival of Ben Guild at the crease which set up the Pāpāmoa victory.

Guild steadily built an innings which finished with an unbeaten 114 runs in the scorebook including eight fours. Liam Collett was the best of the Tauranga Boys' bowlers taking three wickets for 40 runs.

While Isaac White, Charles Williams and Liam Collett all reached the 30s before being dismissed, the Pāpāmoa bowlers prevailed to remove their opponents for 181 and claim their first Baywide win. Reece Shelton took 3/34 for the victors.

A batting blitzkrieg from Eves Realty Greerton master blaster Tom MacRury took his side to an emphatic seven-wicket victory against Bayleys Central Indians.

The Rotorua combined team batted first and were bowled out for 182, skipper Stephen Nicholls top scoring with a hard-fought 63. Greerton bowler Lee Watkins impressed with four wickets for 21 runs.

MacRury took control from the opening ball he faced to blast 114 from just 59 balls, at an outstanding strike rate of 192 (per 100 balls). His assault on the home side's bowling contained 12 fours and seven sixes. The Greerton opener received plenty of support from Brandon Laurenzi who posted 44 runs.

Bowlers from both sides dominated proceedings at Blake Park where Flying Mullet Te Puke chased down the small target set by Bond & Co Mount Maunganui.

Joint competition leaders Mount Maunganui were bowled out for just 87 runs with David Hancock (24) the only batsman to reach the 20s. Cameron Riley was in top form with the ball grabbing four wickets for 18 runs.

The fall of the first wicket with just one run on the board brought Blair McKenzie to the crease who proceeded to anchor the successful Te Puke reply.

When McKenzie departed with 38 runs on the board, his team needed just four runs for the win points on offer which took them to the cusp of the top four.

Element IMF Cadets had a successful road trip to the Great Lake region where they beat Generation Homes Lake Taupō by 71 runs.

Cadets batted first and posted a solid target of 278 for the loss of six wickets. Marcel Collett led the way with 89 runs and Donovan Debble notched a half century.

Lake Taupō top order batsman Michael Mitchell, who is currently in fine form at the batting crease, top scored with 63 while Daniel Ford chipped in with 37 runs.

Three wicket hauls from Josh Dempsey and Cameron O'Dea did the damage as the Taupō representatives were bowled out for 207.

Bay of Plenty Cup Results

Mount Maunganui 87 (David Hancock 24; Cameron Riley 4/18) lost to Te Puke 89/6 (Blair McKenzie 38; Craig Baldry 2/1).

Pāpāmoa 231/7 (Ben Guild 108no, Matt Horne 34; Liam Collett 3/40) beat Tauranga Boys' College 181 (Isaac White 38, Charles Williams 34, Liam Collett 33; Reece Shelton 3/34).

Central Indians 182 (Stephen Nicholls 63, Daniel Ford 37, Lee Watkins 4/21) lost to Greerton 184/3 (Tom MacRury 114, Brandon Laurenzi 44; Sam Lund 2/24).

Cadets 278/6 (Marcel Collett 89, Donovan Deeble 53; Nathaniel Higgins 2/56) beat Lake Taupō 207 (Michael Mitchell 82; Josh Dempsey 3/31, Cameron O'Dea 3/41).

Craigs Investment Partners Geyser the bye.

Points Table

Greerton 33, Mount Maunganui 27, Cadets 20, Central Indians 20, Te Puke 19, Tauranga Boys College 16, Papamoa 12, Lake Taupo 6, Geyser 6.