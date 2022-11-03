Megan and Penny Carey flank Chrome Collective project co-ordinator Fi Gudsell. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Megan Carey is an expert at making soap, promoting her product and ringing up the sales as well.

Megan makes and sells soaps under her Precious Skin label. She thinks it's great she can make money by selling her soaps through the shop at the side of Chrome Cafe.

Chrome Collective Community turned one year old last month.

The idea is for entrepreneurs with or without disabilities - up to 50 individuals - to work alongside each other to sell their wares. They also help to run the shop.

The shop offers all sorts including artwork, soaps, trinkets, upcycled furniture, platters, hand-made jewellery, clothes, woollen clothing, plants, the Will & Able ECO cleaning product range and more.

Founder Shelley Robinson says it gives the sellers a sense of belonging, provides opportunities to interact, learn social skills and to feel good about themselves.

The charitable social enterprise was created when Shelley and fellow Katikati mum Nathalie Thomas discovered there was not a lot of opportunity for integrating or income streams for people with disabilities.

Shelley Robinson with daughter Ruby, who organises the Will & Able product line. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

But thankfully, the landscape of disability has changed and there is more collaboration and education around disability, Shelley says, and getting rid of stigma.

"It's about empowering people with disabilities."

She says they offer training, employment opportunities and advocacy. They have completed the establishment phase of their social enterprise and are looking to grow community interaction next.

"We are involved with and reaching out to different organisations to get our guys immersed into work or the community. With each connection we make we expand our network and enrich the lives of everyone involved. Our long-term aim is to be self-funding through our retail operations, agencies, classes, and micro-businesses."

The shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 9am-3pm and Saturday from 9am-12pm.

For more information check out their Chrome Collective Community Facebook page.