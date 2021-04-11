Crane removal marks milestone in Thirty Eight Elizabeth development

Construction of townhouses will begin as the next phase of the Thirty Eight Elizabeth Development proceeds. Photo / Supplied

The Thirty Eight Elizabeth development has marked a major milestone.

On Sunday, the removal of its first tower crane signalled completion of the development is in sight.

On track for retail to open by Christmas, the crane's removal marks completion of the multilevel retail levels up to the 'podium', where the residential Sky Garden will be hosted.

These retail levels include the state-of-the-art Farmers store and four levels of car parking for retail and food and beverage customers.

"We are thrilled with the progress being made," project manager Brett Nicholls said.

"The site team – 250 people - recently celebrated completing the podium level with a buffet lunch on one of the car parking levels. It was impressive to see the large team together.

"The podium is also the roof on Farmers' upper level, which now complete means we have been able to make a start on the stunning new fitout of the Farmers store. We intend to have it open for Christmas shopping."

The removal of the grey crane, which has occupied the skyline in the heart of Tauranga City since December 2019, will allow for the fitout to continue in earnest. Photo / Supplied

Local company HEB manufactured all the concrete floors for the retail and car park areas in their Te Puke yard. This included an impressive 712 double tee units, weighing 5200 tonnes, which took about 255 trucks to deliver to site.

The removal of the grey crane, which has occupied the skyline in the heart of Tauranga City since December 2019, will allow for the fitout to continue in earnest and means the townhouses atop the podium level on the First Ave side of the development can commence.

The operation was run by Smith Cranes, who planned to use a larger mobile crane to lift down the 50m long, 12 tonne jib in one piece to be dismantled on the ground.

Other components of the tower crane were lifted down piece by piece and loaded straight onto waiting transporting trucks.

RCP's Kelvin Elden said: "With the removal of this crane, we are now able to see the interior fit outs come to life and the light at the end of this transformational build for Tauranga.

"The wider benefits that it will bring to the central city are exciting to say the least."

An artist's impression of inside one of the Thirty Eight Elizabeth and Elizabeth Towers penthouses. Photo / Supplied

On the residential side of the development – Elizabeth Towers – the towers are now at almost full height. April marks the installation of the penthouse floor on the east tower, with the taller West Tower due to be installed by the middle of the year. The first show apartment and townhouse are expected to be open for viewing in the last quarter of this year.

"We can't wait to get up there and share the view with you," Nicholls said.

"The views are unprecedented already and really show the best that Tauranga has to offer."