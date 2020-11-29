Farmers Tauranga development unveils new names - and why they're keeping it local

A podium above the retail and dining precinct will feature a spectacular sky garden with a state-of-the-art pool. Photo / Supplied

The new name and branding for the much-anticipated $200 million Farmers Tauranga development have been unveiled.

Thirty Eight Elizabeth was announced as the new branding for the multimillion-dollar development at a special breakfast in Tauranga today.

The Farmers flagship store, including a retail and dining precinct, plus 97 luxury apartments and 23 sky townhouses, will be known as Elizabeth Towers.

The Bay of Plenty Times can also reveal the first images of the sky garden, which will feature communal garden terraces, a state-of-the-art pool, spa, gym and entertainment areas.

Project manager Brett Nicholls said it was time to give the spectacular site its names.

"As Elizabeth Towers goes up within Thirty Eight Elizabeth, we want the local community to feel as proud of this site as we do."

Nicholls said the two names drew distinctions between the overall development and the special residential offering.

"We see it as the gateway to the inner city and have huge faith in the heart of the city, reflected in the extent of this investment and our commitment to remain on track and on time.

"The names Elizabeth Towers and Thirty Eight Elizabeth pay homage to the local area in a simple and elegant way, which is in keeping with a design that interacts harmoniously with the natural beauty of the cityscape and its incredible views to the harbour, Mount Maunganui and beyond."

Thirty Eight Elizabeth is due to open late next year, and the Elizabeth Towers apartments and townhouses will be available to view and buy shortly after.

View from one of the apartments at the new Thirty Eight Elizabeth. Photo / Supplied

About 150 people are working on the site, an investment Nicholls said would continue to ramp up.

"Nowhere in Tauranga can you rival the convenience and beauty of this spot," Nicholls said. "In fact, it would be hard to beat the views anywhere in New Zealand from a residential point of view.

"This will change the way we think about inner-city living in this country - a genuinely mixed-use development where living, retail and dining at their best come together."

Each home in the Elizabeth Towers will have unparalleled views from the city, to Tauranga Harbour and Mount Maunganui.

An exclusive residential basement car park will expand across the full site, providing parking for owners. A further 160 carparks will be provided for shoppers.

Nicholls said there had already been strong interest from home buyers, but the decision to build before putting the homes on the market was one he was sticking with.

"We are choosing to build before bringing the offering to the market to demonstrate its high level of thought, craftsmanship and quality - seeing is believing."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said Thirty Eight Elizabeth would be a great addition to the CBD.

"It will be a very high-quality development and will lead the rejuvenation of our CBD, we would expect increased amounts of investment in the area over the next five years.

"It's great to have the James Pascoe group investing in this way, they're a very reputable and community-conscious company – we can't wait until it opens."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the Farmers development was a comprehensive premier development that enabled people to live, work and play within the same building.

"The CBD's success to attract these types of developments is a positive sign for the CBD's future.

"It will be great to have more people living in the city centre and supporting local businesses, retailers and eateries."