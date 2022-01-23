Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19: Tauranga summer spending slows, retailers face Omicron uncertainty

5 minutes to read
Julie Hammon from Hammon Diamond Jeweller. Photo / NZME

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Summer's spending boom has dried up in Tauranga but some retailers remain hopeful despite uncertainty over the looming Omicron outbreak.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said spending in Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty

