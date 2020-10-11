Covid 19: Proposed Tauranga community corrections facility remains in limbo

Corrections has decided not to go ahead with its proposed new facility on Burrows St. But where it will go remains unknown, for now. Photo / File

A year ago, plans to establish a corrections centre in a Tauranga suburb were scuppered after residents found out.

Twelve months later, the Department of Corrections still has not found a suitable location for the centre.

In August 2019, more than 1000 signatures were collected opposing plans for a the new facility in Burrows St. The department proposed to merge its three Tauranga community services sites into a single 2693sq m site. About 100 community offenders would report to the office each week day and about 60 on Saturdays.

Parents of young children and elderly residents raised safety concerns when the proposal was announced. Others were worried the facility would increase traffic congestion in what was already a traffic chokepoint for the city.

However, in October 2019 the department announced it would no longer pursue the plan.

A corrections spokesman said, "This decision was made for a variety of reasons, including consenting and planning considerations".

Now, due to the impact of Covid-19, the needs for the Tauranga area were currently being reassessed.

Corrections staff continued to work from existing sites during this time, he said.