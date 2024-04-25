Voyager 2023 media awards
Who can look at your credit report and how it can impact your job prospects

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
Some employers could credit-check job-seekers. Photo / 123rf

A job-seeker believes she missed out on a retail role because of her credit rating. Another was “instantly” put off by a credit check question on the application form for a temp job job market tightens.

