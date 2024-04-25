This week saw the turning of the first sod on the new Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion at Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa.

This week saw the turning of the first sod on the new Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion at Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa.

Football and cricket in Pāpāmoa are getting a new shared home.

Tauranga City Council representatives and community sports clubs gathered this week to witness and celebrate the sod-turning for the new Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion at Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa.

With a footprint of 265sq m, the construction of the new pavilion marks another exciting milestone for sport and community infrastructure in Pāpāmoa.

Described as “epic for community sport in Pāpāmoa” by Mark Divehall of Pāpāmoa Cricket Club, the multi-use facility will become home for the cricket club, alongside shared use with Pāpāmoa Football Club.

“The Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion represents more than just bricks and mortar for us; it’s a home where our cricketing community can thrive, foster skill development, and where we can come together and just enjoy our game,” says Mark.

The project is a testament to the collaborative efforts between Tauranga City Council and local sports clubs, acknowledging the growing demand for contemporary sports amenities that cater to the diverse needs of the community.

Commissioner Bill Wasley commended the dedication and commitment of volunteers from Pāpāmoa Cricket Club and Pāpāmoa Football Club, whose collective vision alongside the council has helped drive the project forward.

“This project underscores the strong sense of community spirit working collaboratively with council to ensure a fit-for-purpose facility that meets the needs of the community, now and into the future.

“Beyond its function as a sports facility, the Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion serves as a community asset fostering social connections, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing a welcoming space for all members of the community.”

The pavilion will be a contemporary, multi-sport facility boasting accessible amenities including public toilets, changing rooms, storage, umpire facilities, and a spacious reception area with a fully equipped kitchen. These upgrades cater to the diverse needs of local sports clubs and community members alike.

“The development of the Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion marks an exciting phase of growth at Gordon Spratt Reserve, following the recent installation of the bustling and popular skatepark,” Bill said.

“The reserve is now one of the city’s busiest amenities, shared by more than a dozen sports codes and enjoyed by thousands of local residents — a truly vibrant hub for play, connection and wellbeing.”



