Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

There are more than 100 new community Covid-19 cases today, including 14 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and eight in the Lakes District Health Board.

One person with Covid-19 who was hospitalised at North Shore Hospital has died. The patient, aged in their 70s, was admitted on January 21.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro remain in isolation after a flight attendant on their flight from Kerikeri to Auckland tested positive for Omicron. Test results are expected to be received later today or tomorrow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It comes as there were 30,146 booster doses administered throughout the country yesterday, taking the total administered to date to 1,287,972.

And the Ministry of Health expects a number of Omicron cases connected to the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton last weekend to grow in the coming days. Anyone who attended the festival is asked to get a test if they have not already done so.

Meanwhile, there were eight new cases in the Lakes District today. Of these, six were contacts of other cases and two were being investigated. All were in the Rotorua area.

There were also three people in Rotorua Hospital with Covid-19. There were also hospitalisations at North Shore (one), Middlemore (four), Auckland (two) and Waikato (one) hospitals.

There were 14 new cases in the Bay of Plenty district. Eight were contacts of existing cases and three were being investigated for potential links. Six of these cases were in the Western Bay, four in Tauranga and one in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

There are also three further cases onboard the Singapore-flagged Maersk Bogor container ship which is currently under quarantine at the Port of Tauranga.

Bay of Plenty health officials are encouraging anyone in Katikati who has virus symptoms or has been at a location of interest to get tested.

The ministry said the person who died at North Shore Hospital with the virus also had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving "appropriate ward-level care".

The ministry also reminded everyone to act as if Omicron was circulating in their community.

"That means wearing a mask, physical distancing and scanning in using the Covid-19 Tracer app, when you're out and about," it said.

"The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat and a runny nose. So if you have these symptoms, please get a test, and stay at home until you get a negative result."

There were 18,765 virus tests undertaken in the 24 hours previous to the 1pm update, with the seven day rolling average sitting at 19,471.

The number of active cases being managed has reached 7566.