A teacher has tested positive for Covid-19 at an early childcare centre in Mount Maunganui.

BestStart in MacDonald St in Mount Maunganui is now closed after the teacher tested positive for the virus on late Thursday. It is believed to be the Omicron variant, but this has not been confirmed, company deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said.

The centre was closed on Friday morning and would remain closed until it received further advice from the local district health board and the Ministry of Education. The centre had also been cleaned.

The teacher was on site and deemed to be infectious on January 21, when 44 children and 12 staff members were on site, Hughes said.

"I hope the teacher has a speedy recovery and we're thinking of her."

Last week, BestStart Pyes Pa was closed after a person visited the early childhood centre and was suspected to have the Omicron variant.

At the time, Hughes said 59 children and 15 staff were on site the same day as the case, who was understood to be a parent.

The centre was closed and had undergone a deep clean, she said.

A Ministry of Health statement said the case was at the centre on January 19 and was probably infectious at the time.